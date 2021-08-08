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Why I Avoided Becoming A Single Mom
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20 views • August 08, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3327/americas-foreign-policy-of-destruction-call-in-show-june-22nd-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3327-americas-foreign-policy-of-destruction-call-in-show-june-22nd-2016
Question: “I have been listening to the discussions with single moms lately and am amazed at their stories - I find many similarities with their histories and my own. The blaring difference being I have never gotten pregnant. I love that the single mothers have been calling to get input on how to give their kids the best lives they can, despite the choice to become a single mother."
"My question is somewhat similar - how can I improve myself and strengthen my ability to detect and avoid low-quality men to ensure a good future for the children I want to eventually have with a healthy husband?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3327-americas-foreign-policy-of-destruction-call-in-show-june-22nd-2016
Question: “I have been listening to the discussions with single moms lately and am amazed at their stories - I find many similarities with their histories and my own. The blaring difference being I have never gotten pregnant. I love that the single mothers have been calling to get input on how to give their kids the best lives they can, despite the choice to become a single mother."
"My question is somewhat similar - how can I improve myself and strengthen my ability to detect and avoid low-quality men to ensure a good future for the children I want to eventually have with a healthy husband?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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