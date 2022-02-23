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A Day in the Life of Cannabis Jimmy in Newport Beach, California. Featuring the Balboa Island Ferry Boat crossing the Bay.
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41 views • February 23, 2022
I moved to Newport Beach after I graduated from USC with an MBA and never looked back. I was lucking to get hired by the premier commercial real estate company in the US at the time - Coldwell Banker. It was a private company at the time and later sold to Sears who bought the company . The used the Coldwell Banker name for the residential real estate company and sold off the commercial unit which became CBRE.
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