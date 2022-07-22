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Announcing the New World Order has Arrived
High Hopes
High Hopes
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798 views • July 22, 2022

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


July 22, 2022


The New World Order was outlined and presented at the World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai. Our Financial System as we know it will forever be changed. It will become Digital.


00:00 - NWO Announced at World Government Summit

06:55 - Digital Currency

10:05 - Joe Biden calls for “New World Order”

14:14 - China Deploy Tanks to Protect the Banks

15:46 - Turning in old Dollar Bills

17:31 - CornerStone Asset Metals

20:42 - Joseph’s Kitchen

28:17 - WatchProphecyClub.com


To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com

Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d6r5d-announcing-the-new-world-order-has-arrived-07222022.html


Keywords
christianprophecyreligionchinajoe bidennwonew world orderbankstanksworld government summitdubaifinancial systemprophecy clubdigital systemstan johnsonjosephs kitchencornerstone asset metalsdollar billsturning in paper money
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