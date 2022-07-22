Announcing the New World Order has Arrived

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
July 22, 2022
The New World Order was outlined and presented at the World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai. Our Financial System as we know it will forever be changed. It will become Digital.
00:00 - NWO Announced at World Government Summit
06:55 - Digital Currency
10:05 - Joe Biden calls for “New World Order”
14:14 - China Deploy Tanks to Protect the Banks
15:46 - Turning in old Dollar Bills
17:31 - CornerStone Asset Metals
20:42 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:17 - WatchProphecyClub.com
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