Announcing the New World Order has Arrived

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





July 22, 2022





The New World Order was outlined and presented at the World Government Summit 2022 in Dubai. Our Financial System as we know it will forever be changed. It will become Digital.





00:00 - NWO Announced at World Government Summit

06:55 - Digital Currency

10:05 - Joe Biden calls for “New World Order”

14:14 - China Deploy Tanks to Protect the Banks

15:46 - Turning in old Dollar Bills

17:31 - CornerStone Asset Metals

20:42 - Joseph’s Kitchen

28:17 - WatchProphecyClub.com





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