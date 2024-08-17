TYPHOON AMPIL PAYS A VISIT 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Typhoon Ampil brought lots of rain but didn’t do any damage to the garden. Beforehand, I made some changes and retired some plants to prepare for the autumn-winter planting.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll