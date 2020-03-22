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CHELSEA MANNING IS FREE AND US JUDGE DISBANDS GRAND JURY AGAINST WIKILEAKS
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31 views • March 22, 2020
The Braking news that nobody covers!
CHELSEA MANNING IS FREE AND US JUDGE DISBANDS GRAND JURY AGAINST WIKILEAKS
Please go visit and subscribe/support MCSC Network W/ Niko House at the original source of this video: https://youtu.be/zeE-3-h-eio
One relatively authentic looking video supports the release of Chelsea: https://youtu.be/OnGeaVdn-vU (repost of a RUPTLY clip)
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/wikileaks-figure-chelsea-manning-ordered-freed-from-jail-2020-03-12
No other supporting claims on 'DISBANDS GRAND JURY AGAINST WIKILEAKS' have been found other than on reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracywhatever/comments/fhqwqj/wikileaks_the_wikileaks_grand_jury_running_10/
Please share and repost, and find a way to get this good news out to the people in the time where the authoritarian power grab of the pharmaratic inquisition is most brutal on the minds of the platonic cave slaves!
#freeAssange celebrate wikileaks and freedom of speech and journalism, end the Orwellian ministry of truth
Remember:
And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me. Matthew 25:40
CHELSEA MANNING IS FREE AND US JUDGE DISBANDS GRAND JURY AGAINST WIKILEAKS
Please go visit and subscribe/support MCSC Network W/ Niko House at the original source of this video: https://youtu.be/zeE-3-h-eio
One relatively authentic looking video supports the release of Chelsea: https://youtu.be/OnGeaVdn-vU (repost of a RUPTLY clip)
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/wikileaks-figure-chelsea-manning-ordered-freed-from-jail-2020-03-12
No other supporting claims on 'DISBANDS GRAND JURY AGAINST WIKILEAKS' have been found other than on reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracywhatever/comments/fhqwqj/wikileaks_the_wikileaks_grand_jury_running_10/
Please share and repost, and find a way to get this good news out to the people in the time where the authoritarian power grab of the pharmaratic inquisition is most brutal on the minds of the platonic cave slaves!
#freeAssange celebrate wikileaks and freedom of speech and journalism, end the Orwellian ministry of truth
Remember:
And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me. Matthew 25:40
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