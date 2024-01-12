U.S., UK Bomb Houthi Sites In Yemen Over Red Sea Attacks | All-Out War Begins

The U.S. and the UK's Navies bombed more than a dozen Houthi sites in Yemen this morning. The Houthi targets included an airbase, air defence systems, military camp and weapons storage areas. Tomahawk missiles, several fighter jets were involved in the air strikes. Both NATO Nations called them "massive retaliatory strikes" to the attacks by Iran-backed rebels in the Red Sea on several commercial ships. The U.S. President, Joe Biden, warned of further attacks if Houthis don't halt their actions in the Red Sea. The UK PM, Rishi Sunak, said that both the navies were supported by Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands in their actions. Watch for more details.

ZOG USA and UK.

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/houthis-vow-expanded-attacks-us-navy-bigger-tuesdays-barrage



Mirrored - Hindustan Times







