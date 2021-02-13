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Moderna & Pfizer Vaxx: Facts You Need To Know
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181 views • February 13, 2021
Report #36, "Moderna & Pfizer Vaxx: More Facts You Need To Know."
In this report we will look at the facts circling these rushed to market genome therapies. Injection which they have no idea if it will stop the person from injection, plus more interesting information.
Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
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Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
In this report we will look at the facts circling these rushed to market genome therapies. Injection which they have no idea if it will stop the person from injection, plus more interesting information.
Grab a pen and notebook and enjoy the report.
To keep up to date, visit me on the web at https://linktr.ee/walkinverse
For full research with reference, visit me on my website.
Thank you and enjoy the episode.
_________________
Real Time Alerts and News
https://t.me/wivupdates
Join my Free Newsletter For Updates and New Reports
https://www.subscribepage.com/winwrites
Podcast (Access Multiple Platforms from Here)
https://walkinverse.buzzsprout.com/
Videos
Lbry >> https://lbry.tv/@walkinverse:2
Brighteon >> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/walkinverse
BitChute >> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/walkinverse/
Social Media
Minds >> https://www.minds.com/walkinverse/
MeWe >> https://mewe.com/p/walkinverse
Gab >> https://gab.com/walkinverse
WimKin >> https://wimkin.com/walkinverse
Support the show (https://walkinverse.com/support-walk-in-verse/)
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