New Mel Gibson Documentary - Exposes Child Trafficking in the U.S. and Other Countries
Sage of Quay™
Published a day ago
Source: Redacted: https://urlzs.com/z7ezA

Was Mel Gibson the fall guy for wanting to child trafficking rings in Hollywood? He is involved in a new documentary about the underbelly of child trafficking in the U.S. and other countries. That is why he is trending today. Will the mainstream condone this or remind us why he is a persona non grata?

hollywoodhuman traffickingnew world ordersatanism

