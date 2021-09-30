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DOUBLES, CLONES, ACTORS, TRANSVESTITES HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT, HOLOGRAPHIC OR CGI
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478 views • September 30, 2021
It’s being reported that many public figures have been replaced by stand in clones/doubles these days. Now that we are clear human cloning is very real, we can take a look at a few of the most obvious public figure clones/doubles. We have to keep in mind that almost all authority figures, politicians, actors etc.. we see on TV most likely are clones, doubles, robots, androids or transvestites hiding in plain sight and that many are holographic, or CGI. Source: AMG-News.com. More you may like to see:
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
Graphene Oxide is the black goo. It is about getting this into your body.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mMWiyH2g7dhs/
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