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5 MEPs Respond to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination in EU (MIRRORED)
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388 views • December 14, 2021
5 MEPs Respond to Ursula von der Leyen's Totalitarian Mandatory Vaccination in EU (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Rumble channel 21WIRE at:-
https://rumble.com/vqmvwr-5-meps-respond-to-ursula-von-der-leyens-totalitarian-mandatory-vaccination-.html
Rumble — On Dec. 8, 2021, a group of brave European Union MEPs push back agains the rise of fascism in Brussels being imposed by unelected German leader Ursula Von Der Leyen. The rebel MEPs take turns speaking in this powerful address, beginning with Cristian Terhes (Romania), followed by Francesca Donato (Italy), Stasys Jakeliūnas (Lithuania), Christine Anderson (Germany), and Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia).
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Mirrored from Rumble channel 21WIRE at:-
https://rumble.com/vqmvwr-5-meps-respond-to-ursula-von-der-leyens-totalitarian-mandatory-vaccination-.html
Rumble — On Dec. 8, 2021, a group of brave European Union MEPs push back agains the rise of fascism in Brussels being imposed by unelected German leader Ursula Von Der Leyen. The rebel MEPs take turns speaking in this powerful address, beginning with Cristian Terhes (Romania), followed by Francesca Donato (Italy), Stasys Jakeliūnas (Lithuania), Christine Anderson (Germany), and Ivan Vilibor Sinčić (Croatia).
VISIT OUR AFFILIATE SPONSORS:
New Dawn Magazine
https://21w.co/nd189
Our #1 Choice for VPN: Surfshark
https://21w.co/surfshark
Health Solution: Shop at Clive de Carle
https://21w.co/shop-clive
PLEASE JOIN OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL:
https://t.me/My21wire
SUPPORT OUR MEDIA PLATFORM HERE:
https://21w.co/support
SUBSCRIBE & BECOME A MEMBER @21WIRE.TV:
https://21wire.tv
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