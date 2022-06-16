The Biblical Doctrine of The Godhead or The Trinity

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Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the Biblical doctrine of the Godhead, which also is called the "Trinity," and how it's ONE GOD in three, but those three are ONE (as it clearly says in 1 John 5:7). He also warns of those who are Anti-Trinitarians, as well as those who are Trinitarians, but then they mix that sound, bible doctrine with SYMBOLS of WITCHCRAFT! What???