COVID-19 Is Actually Safer Than Influenza Virus if Treated Early Enough

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/02/2021 Dozens of peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated that if you treat high-risk patients in the first few days of the onset of symptoms, you reduce the hospitalization and death rate by 85%. So COVID-19 is actually safer than the influenza virus if treated early enough.