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Luke Rudkowski Interview: G7, Bilderberg & Bloomberg @ PorcFest XII 2015
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62 views • October 09, 2021
It's rare for Luke Rudkowski to be in any one place for very long, so this feature interview is rare on it's own - but its contents are also priceless. Herein Luke describes how he got started as an independent investigative journalist, why he carries a camera every day, and how he was one of the only individuals to get inside the Bilderberg meeting in Austria after covering the G7. As a finale, Luke describes how Mike Bloomberg had him arrested to avoid embarrassment and closes with a description of his Change Media University program for those who would like to know more. http://www.WeAreChange.org @LukeWeAreChange
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