THE DEMONrats ARE COMING FOR YOUR GUNS [2021-03-27] - WHATS HER FACE (VIDEO)



Never let a government pushed FALSE FLAG EVENT go to waste, and oh boy, is that true in this case. After the media failed in spectacular fashion by identifying the perpetrator of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado as a white man, they decided to double down. When it was revealed the perpetrator was in fact a Syrian refugee with ISIS sympathies, the shameless media didn’t issue apologies for their condemnation of an entire race, no sir, they just claimed he was in fact white. Perhaps reality is something the media exists outside of.



That narrative of him being a white man didn’t last long though as it was just damage control for their incompetent “reporting”, and when one narrative is no longer relevant they simply move to the next bullet on their narrative checklist… IT'S THE GUNS! After pivoting harder than Ross from Friends, the media is running full steam with the classic “guns are bad” narrative. Expect to see more of this moving forward as the disarmament of the American population is a top priority. Biden has already called for a federal assault weapons ban and is asking courts to uphold the police's ability to seize guns from citizens' homes without a warrant. Remember Biden has only been in office for a few short weeks, things will get a lot worse before they get better.



Note: When "THEY" come to steal (aka CONFISCATE) your guns, make sure you comply and GIVE THEM ALL OF YOUR AMMO FIRST!!! Also, the only GUN CONTROL authorized by the US Constitution and Bill of Rights is proper SIGHT ALIGNMENT, SIGHT PICTURE, BREATH CONTROL, and TRIGGER SQUEEZE. Anyone that comes for your guns is in violation of the US Constitution and the 2nd Amendment and thus is OBVIOUSLY AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE AND FREEDOM ITSELF!



SOURCE: SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO