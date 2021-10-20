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HAVE A LOOK & SAVE A LIFE! FOCUS ON SOLUTIONS - JAB NANOTECH DETOX & PINEAL GLAND CLEANSING - CANDID & CENSOR FREE DISCUSSION with Clayton Thomas of ROOT.
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233 views • October 20, 2021
https://therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
CLEAN SLATE: JUST A LITTLE VITAMIN C OR BIO--HACKING - WHO IS DR. CHRISTINA RAHM COOK AND WHAT HAS SHE DONE?
Informative conversation with Clayton Thomas founder and architect of Root Brand, Dr. Marina Carew, and Sandy G, ambassadors for Clean Slate and other Root Brand products on the importance of detoxing heavy metals and nanotechnology out of the body, cleansing the pineal gland and awakening the body and brain past all attempts to suppress the human spirit with modern toxins and pollutants and restore your self to vibrance, positivity and high energy.
CLEAN SLATE: JUST A LITTLE VITAMIN C OR BIO--HACKING - WHO IS DR. CHRISTINA RAHM COOK AND WHAT HAS SHE DONE?
Informative conversation with Clayton Thomas founder and architect of Root Brand, Dr. Marina Carew, and Sandy G, ambassadors for Clean Slate and other Root Brand products on the importance of detoxing heavy metals and nanotechnology out of the body, cleansing the pineal gland and awakening the body and brain past all attempts to suppress the human spirit with modern toxins and pollutants and restore your self to vibrance, positivity and high energy.
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