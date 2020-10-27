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Covid-19 - The CDC's Great Admission - They Filled In The Gaps With a Computer Programme!
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55 views • October 27, 2020
Amazing as it sounds, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have ADMITTED that they used a computer programme to fill in the gaps for the Sars-cov2 genome. We knew they had not separated or identified it in a lab, so they gave up and made up a make believe genome ON A COMPUTER!
Get more details here or visit http://biggeesblog.cymru
Get more details here or visit http://biggeesblog.cymru
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