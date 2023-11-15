Congratulations, Zionists

You’ve Got Your Own Little War — Or Not?
* Q stated: “We are saving Israel for last.”
* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.
* God willing, this Middle East conflict is (mostly) theater/cover for the global alliance’s checkmate move.
* All warfare is based on deception.
* Reciprocity is a bitch!
Reese Reports | 15 November 2023
