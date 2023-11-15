Create New Account
Congratulations, Zionists
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

You’ve Got Your Own Little War — Or Not?

* Q stated: “We are saving Israel for last.”

* The fog of war is no joke and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, this Middle East conflict is (mostly) theater/cover for the global alliance’s checkmate move.

* All warfare is based on deception.

* Reciprocity is a bitch!


Reese Reports | 15 November 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=6554d0bc83545c8f3d709624

libertydeceptiondeep statepropagandazionismcabalthe planwwg1wgabiblicalwarfareliberationtyrannygreg reesegreat awakeningreciprocitycheckmatemilitary operationgreat resetncswicfog of wardenazificationholy warglobal alliance5d chessbattle fatigue

