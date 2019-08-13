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Trump Administration Announces New Policy For Green Cards; No Free Rides
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306 views • August 13, 2019
Ken Cuccinelli, the Acting Director Of Citizenship and Immigration Services, announced a new policy for citizenship to require applicants to be self-sufficient.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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