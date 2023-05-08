Welcome To Proverbs Club.Promise Of Love From The Adulteress.
Proverbs 7:18 (NIV).
18) Come, let’s drink deeply of love till morning;
let’s enjoy ourselves with love!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A seductive invitation from the adulteress is tempting,
but acceptance is a path to ruin.
