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Series 1/Episode 3 - Ukraine Flight 752 - The Footage in Sync
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17 views • January 21, 2020
All of the footage of the fatal Ukraine Flight 752, all shown in synchronisation with each other.
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Redddit Map - https://www.reddit.com/r/PS752/comments/emy4pk/i_gathered_all_info_i_have_about_the_ps752_and/
Bellingcat Twitter - https://twitter.com/bellingcat
Check out some merchandise at my TeeSpring Store - https://teespring.com/en-GB/stores/gr...
If you like the music I use, here is the link for more information - https://artlist.io/Graham-273087 (affiliate link)
Donate via Bitcoin / Digital Currency
My XVG (Verge) address: DBysfc5d7HAdJib9CDBAXYmXxr5XBhxDPR
PayPal - http://bit.ly/PayPal-GrahamFrench247
SubscribeStar - http://bit.ly/SubscribeStar-GrahamFre...
Bitcoin Wallet: 1BBPGvjRJETj9g3iWMeTeF1BLSdsL1Rv2n
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