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Best & Taylor Intel (8/6/2021): "Now We Know It's a Hoax" — Critical Warnings — BANNED BY YOUTUBE
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70 views • August 07, 2021
Earth Changes, Biden, Lockdowns, Jab, Nanobots, Frequency, Israel, Putin, Iran and More…
While it may seem quiet, many things are going on, and more and more proof is coming in about the REAL NATURE of the “jab” and why the elite of the world want everyone to have it. Satan is moving at “warp speed” to force everyone on Earth to be made into a borg or hybrid. Why is that? Remember that Donald Trump was behind this “warp speed” jab drive and still is pushing it even though hundreds of thousands of people have died from it and millions now are suffering severe side effects. The medical establishment is totally ignoring all safety concerns, is now an enemy of the people. Then we have war drums and actual war going on the Middle East, China and Russia threaten the West, the UK is agitating China and sooner or later, WAR is coming, along with the end of the Church Age. In an instant of time, everything will change upon Earth. More Torah Codes, and much more info on this extended program… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
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Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
While it may seem quiet, many things are going on, and more and more proof is coming in about the REAL NATURE of the “jab” and why the elite of the world want everyone to have it. Satan is moving at “warp speed” to force everyone on Earth to be made into a borg or hybrid. Why is that? Remember that Donald Trump was behind this “warp speed” jab drive and still is pushing it even though hundreds of thousands of people have died from it and millions now are suffering severe side effects. The medical establishment is totally ignoring all safety concerns, is now an enemy of the people. Then we have war drums and actual war going on the Middle East, China and Russia threaten the West, the UK is agitating China and sooner or later, WAR is coming, along with the end of the Church Age. In an instant of time, everything will change upon Earth. More Torah Codes, and much more info on this extended program… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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