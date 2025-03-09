Avoid Eating "Roundup" by Growing Your Own Produce with "Harvest Walls"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Short introduction to "Harvest Walls" that feature "vertigation" by https://Harvest.Today
Get Your Harvest Walls, TODAY, at:
Shop.Harvest.Today/howtodieofnothing
Save 5% by applying the following coupon code at checkout:
To view the "Powerpoint," visit:
If you're more interested in Harvest.Today's larger panels for commercial-use -- and/or represent an organization or institution -- and have a question(s) that isn't answered on their site, want to request a quote, or are ready to place an order, contact Harvest.Today's Director of Global Sales in Colorado, USA, Peter Maher, and tell him that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you:
m: 1+303.868.1094
To ensure that your Harvest Walls ships out, ASAP, please forward a copy of your paid invoice to:
[email protected] (primary), [email protected], or [email protected]
and then leave a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 1+305.297.9360 with the date & approx. time of your email since I don't check emails regularly.
Learn about our other food-growing partners by visiting
To BOOST the vitamin D content of your mushrooms with the world’s FIRST narrow-band Vitamin D Light Therapy System that features 95% ultraviolet B, visit: https://Enyrgy.com. To save 10% on the commercial and/or home-use model(s), apply the following discount code at checkout:
howtodieofnothing
To increase crop yield, speed-up germination times, maximize the nutrient content of your produce, speed the break-down/degradation of any glyphosate or other herbicides, pesticides, or fungicides that might be in your soil with a patented 8-strain of beneficial microbial inoculants called “PaleoPower,” visit: https://AncientOrganicsBio.com and get a 10% discount by applying any of the below coupon codes:
dannydetoxroundup
howtodieofnothing
To easily share, use: ByeByeGlyphosate.com
To irrigate with 99.999% contaminant-free water, use an electric steam distiller made by: https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing. To save 5%, apply my promo code:
howtodieofnothing
For a non-electric water source, use food-grade, 50-gallon rain barrels & complete rainwater catchment systems made by https://BlueBarrelSystems.com. Get a 10% discount by applying discount code: onehouseoffthegrid
Preserve your extra produce for over 25 YEARS by using commercial-grade freeze dryers made by:
https://affiliates.harvestright.com/1389.html
To view an online "Guide to Freeze Drying," visit:
https://tinyurl.com/HarvestRightFreezeDryingGuide
To easily share our HarvestRight affiliate link, use:
https://tinyurl.com/BestFreezeDryer
Or, dehydrate your extra produce to make things like sun-dried tomatoes with a box-style solar cooker made by:
https://tinyurl.com/BuySunOven (this is our shortened https://www.sunoven.com/products/sun-oven-one-house-otg-edition affiliate link)
HAPPY GROWING! =)