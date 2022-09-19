20220919 Disciple word study part 1

Isa
8:16 Bind up the testimony, seal the
law among my disciples.
Mt 5:1 And seeing the multitudes, he went up into a mountain: and when he was set, his disciples came unto him:
Mt 8:21 And another of his disciples said unto him, Lord, suffer me first to go and bury my father.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.