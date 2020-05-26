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Dreams & Mysteries - The Mystery of Sacrifice and Obedience
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10 views • May 26, 2020
People often try to appease God by giving up something to Him, but that's not always what He's after. It's never about what we want, it's all about our hearts in the process! Visit http://www.dreamsandmysteries.com for study notes and resources to help you on your journey.
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