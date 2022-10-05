SHOW NO. 89 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Jun 29th, 2022)

In this episode, Attorney and Law Professor Donald Kilmer explains the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court decision, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, which provided much needed guidelines for access to and preservation of the right to keep and bear arms. Various expert co-hosts join these episodes from time to time, among them regular co-hosts Alabama Attorney Larry Becraft and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister ( https://www.agentfortruth.com/ ) and Paralegal and Researcher Shawn O'Connor ( http://shawnoconnor.org/ ).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.