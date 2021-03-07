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Invisible Wars, Exposing the Rampage of Sexual Abuse in the US Military
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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41 views • March 07, 2021
Invisible Wars, Exposing the Rampage of Sexual Abuse in the US Military
Gerald Celente, ACTIVE Military Suicides Spike, Among the 22 Veterans per Day
https://youtu.be/4Z4A4pjGHsQ

MEDLEY OF AMERICAN ATROCITIES. YOU OUGHT TO BE ASHAMED TO BE AMERICAN
https://youtu.be/WnPlJiV7p0c
https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1825QjAEiQZ/

KAY GRIGGS INTERVIEW, FULL 7 PLUS HOURS. LEAVES YOU SPEECHLESS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dzoZFyFoqXuF/

Gerald Celente's Super Salute to General Mad Dog Mattis, The Presstitues Hero
https://youtu.be/DgUS6d8x5D4

Whole World Ruled by Homosexual Pedophile, Psychopaths in 6 Major Institutions
https://youtu.be/XOZUkh8s_0Q
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aThlL8fcHhND/
More Proof USA is ISIS, Coalition Rescues ISIS Commanders in Syria
https://youtu.be/MH-IE3EZ4UU

"Mosul's Stench of Death Makes you Wrench" USA/NATO Should Clean Up Dead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0cJuRR_oXDo

Trump’s War Mongering WITH USA`s Inept Military, Will Lose WW3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFmA6i3ZHQU

Thank God for Mercenaries. Trump Bans Transgender in Military
https://youtu.be/xbQDLrca7Do

Memorial Day Message, F#@k The Military. World's Biggest Criminals.
https://youtu.be/QWpKhyYJIyk

N Korea, It's Not About the NUKES, It's About the Heroin Cash Crop
https://youtu.be/68mPxN0ThXI


Trump. Joined the Club, Another War Criminal, Full Speech
https://youtu.be/b7xRwkC8ppE


De JaVu, Another War Criminal Born, Trump Attacks Syria
https://youtu.be/-__ipkPJG5Q

China's Military Women can Wipe Out the USA. Our guys are fatigued, drugged, suicidal, etc.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACmnoB9SDD0

WW$ & Civil Wars Against Bank$ters, Who are Protected by your taxes, WW3 in process.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAx7c75F5_c


WW4 Will Be Fought With Sticks and Stones. Albert Einstein.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JORMPk8ZHZ0

Mid-Air Dog Fight Avoided, NATO F-18 as Su-27 Protects Their FM’s Jet
https://youtu.be/fF67dUWX-mM

Silly Iranians, Put Their Country in the Middle of US Military Bases
https://vimeo.com/343846522

US Army's University Coup Cookbook of Atrocities and Destruction
https://youtu.be/O7Qz1KnFbLg

Syria Missile Attacks? Nope, Just USA Disposing Obsolete Weapons
https://youtu.be/mGDMAYqWLeU

HOW SOON WE FORGOT GEN. WESLEY CLARK'S WHISTLEBLOWING ON USA'S MID EAST TAKEOVER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XdkSQtjjx4e4/

REAL REASON FOR THE PALESTINE GENOCIDE, ANOTHER DELETED VID ON YT, THE TRUTH HURTS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ty3AP0DtgNLv/

Gina Haspel, Death Witch Torture Queen, Humanitarian and War Crimes in Afghanistan
https://youtu.be/rQS5uAaE0nU

Bolton’s Legacy? Went Behind Trumps Back, Netyenrau’s Inside WH Mole, & Bebe’s Land Grab
https://youtu.be/UUQ3M9pBlv0

USA,UN Destroys Democracy, and Puts Dictators, USA IS Next
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZxYFTdn6mU

Does Semper Fi mean, F#@k me in the Ass? A reply to Kay Griggs Interviews.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J86Rl7EsPSM


MILITARY STANDING DOWN, AGAINST U.S. CONSTITUTION. Suicides, Low Moral Plague Our Defense.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnfUvhftbU0


Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities.
https://youtu.be/Mp24CcMSMhw

Medley of American Atrocities. You OUGHT To Be Ashamed to be American.
https://youtu.be/GRD2RrmG-TM

The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLwb49IRXS0

Patriotism Can Be a Fatal Habit, Flags,& White Flag.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cec0Jx508Lk

Introducing Costa Rica's Military Armed Forces
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WVOmNwhjrtM

Calling all Admirals and Generals, Coup in Lieu of Civil War
ttp://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Is2cPPaBZtU

Prediction of Iran War or World War 3 starting.
http://youtu.be/C1od4aXgaQc

"GOD BLESS AMERICA?", I THINK NOT. HE/SHE WOULD BE DAMNING AMERICA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eTfxwnKvYWA

Two Tribes Annihilation Remix With Nuclear Themed Gallery.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-gfridNpsI

Please help and donate,
https://www.patreon.com/drmeno

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https://www.facebook.com/drmenorps

JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
https://www.facebook.com/fiscalrevolution/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy