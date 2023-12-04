Culture War | “I Lost My Center” | Brainwashed Woke College Student Deprogrammed | Guest: Annabella Rockwell | Now Conservative Media Commentator | Anchor Your Kids in Truth

Moms on a Mission welcomes to the show Annabella Rockwell who went to college as a regular American student and graduated as a brainwashed, anxious, left-wing activist. She shares how this happened, what she did to become deprogrammed, and gives us advice on what we can do to protect ourselves and our children from this happening. She is currently a conservative media commentator and you can connect with her at the links below.
