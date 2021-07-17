© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former Prosecutor & Structural Engineer Examine Surfside Bldg Collapse - The New WTC Bldg 7?
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • July 17, 2021
Former prosecutor and host of The Professor's Record David Clements joins me with his wife, Erin, to talk about the recent building in Surfside, Florida that is being attributed to some type of structural failure, but was actually nothing like that at all. In fact, we can draw parallels to the World Trade Center on 9/11, specifically Building 7. They not only provide structural analysis, but also ask important questions on who would be behind the destruction of the building and why.
Professor Clements teaches law at New Mexico State University, and was a long time prosecutor that oversaw 6 law enforcement agencies, and tried many high profile cases, including first degree murder. He came to national prominence after appearing on Tucker Carlson after standing up to his university's targeting of conservatives. He is also a contributor to Bannon's War Room on election integrity issues.
His wife Erin is a registered professional engineer with 17 years experience in structural and civil engineering, holding degrees in both disciplines. She has experience in inspection of existing structures and in recommending and designing repair and replacement projects as well as design of new structures.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/former-prosecutor-structural-engineer-examine-surfside-bldg-collapse-the-new-wtc-bldg-7-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Professor Clements teaches law at New Mexico State University, and was a long time prosecutor that oversaw 6 law enforcement agencies, and tried many high profile cases, including first degree murder. He came to national prominence after appearing on Tucker Carlson after standing up to his university's targeting of conservatives. He is also a contributor to Bannon's War Room on election integrity issues.
His wife Erin is a registered professional engineer with 17 years experience in structural and civil engineering, holding degrees in both disciplines. She has experience in inspection of existing structures and in recommending and designing repair and replacement projects as well as design of new structures.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/former-prosecutor-structural-engineer-examine-surfside-bldg-collapse-the-new-wtc-bldg-7-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.