STOP KILLING DONBASS - Asking the West to Stop Arming Ukrop Nazis who Murder Civilians (mirrored)

Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth at:-

https://www.brighteon.com/67b336bc-0624-43d3-a4ff-94d2b0fb3783



This video was produced in the DPR by people in the DPR, asking the West to stop arming ukrop nazis who murder civilians. The ukrops are shelling Donetsk as I am typing these words. Four civilians were killed in the city yesterday, how many will be killed today? Whether you blame Russia or Ukraine for starting this war (it was Ukraine) it was not Donetsk civilians. They are innocent victims! STOP ARMING THE NAZIS WHO MURDER THEM!!!





This video was forward from Russell Texas Bentley in the Donbass.