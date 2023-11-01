Create New Account
The Return of the King | Dr. Sandra G. Kennedy
Sandra Kennedy Ministries
Are you a watchman for the Return of the King? We are now in the season of God’s Feasts that illustrates the Lord’s Plans of Redemption for all mankind. We need to pay close attention and understand the temporary nature of this life, in contrast to the eternal life with God in the future, as we make preparation for the coming of the Lord. Each of these feasts finds its ultimate fulfillment in King Jesus. Listen intently, to insights about the significance of these feasts and the blowing of the trumpets and shofar. We are the last generation, the "fig tree generation", and we are seeing, without any doubt, the soon Return of the Lord, to take His Bride back with Him to His Heavenly home. To watch the entire broadcast https://youtu.be/tnXtu5Fmi-4?si=jLfdy...

watchmanreturn of the lordwhole life ministriessandra kennedy

