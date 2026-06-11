TalkTV caller says what the rest of the country is thinking regarding the Belfast riots:



"Our government is complicit in bringing these people into the country."



"Governments in the West are pushing this to push the digital ID through."



"It's part of [Agenda 2030]."



"[Starmer is] waiting for us to kick off so that he can bring in curfews and lockdowns."



"I'm just not going to be part of that again."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

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