ELECTION RESULTS - WHERE TO GO FROM HERE

Nov 9, 2022





What happened in these mid-term elections? Peggy discusses the multiple scenarios that could be working behind the scenes, the personal decisions each one of us has to make, how to stand for what you stand for, and how to care for your heart in the process.





Please take a look at my dear spiritual brother Pastor Kemble's youtube channel here:

https://www.youtube.com/c/CapacBibleChurch





And my own hubby Pastor David's channel is here:

https://tinyurl.com/3hbhjmfa





It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help?

Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated!

If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting:

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org





NEW! Get my written take on breaking news, along with my best strategies, solutions, resources and remedies (delivered with a tiny bit of snark) to fight tyranny at every level.

Go here to subscribe for FREE:

https://peggyhall.substack.com/





HOW TO WIN IN COURT:

https://tinyurl.com/3z2yk5f7





SUBSCRIBE to this channel for 5pm daily live streams!!

https://www.youtube.com/TheHealthyAmerican





Second Channel is LIVING SWELL with Peggy Hall

Positive encouragement, MONDAYS 11am pacific:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LivingSwellwithPeggyHall





PERSONAL HELP WITH RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS:

https://tinyurl.com/jwm4x8ur





PANIC-FREE PREPPING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/3rfpjysx





FREEDOM LEARNING COURSE:

https://tinyurl.com/jw3s52tn





PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PLATFORM:

http://peggyhall.tv





PREPARE WITH PEGGY, LONG-TERM FOOD SUPPLY:

http://preparewithpeggy.com





MIND/BODY MAKEOVER!

https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/classes/p/mindbody-makeover-private-webinar





INSTAGRAM: https://tinyurl.com/mr2f4as6

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/peggy.hall1

TELEGRAM: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

RUMBLE: https://tinyurl.com/46fsvu6y

BITCHUTE: https://tinyurl.com/2p836pja

BRIGHTEON: https://tinyurl.com/3knnv4ht





FREE NEWSLETTER

https://tinyurl.com/ya6znumn





QUESTIONS / COLLABS:

[email protected]





ABOUT THE HEALTHY AMERICAN:

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight it.





ABOUT ME -- PEGGY HALL

At the helm of Truth & Freedom.

Educator, encourager, and activist.

BA in Political Science

Master's in International Law & Policy

Former Director of Teacher Education at UC Irvine

30+ years as an educator and consultant

Exposing evil and giving you the tools to fight tyranny.

Teaching about your rights and the laws that protect them.

www.thehealthyamerican.org





SNAIL MAIL:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681

San Clemente, CA 92674

I LOVE Getting your cards, letters, and goodies, and I often share them on my shows!