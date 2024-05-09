The “Strongest” Argument Against The Papacy (Pope Vigilius) - Refuted

0:00 Non-Catholics Think Vigilius Refutes Catholicism

1:17 The Three Chapters

2:14 The Dilemma With Regard To Theodoret And Ibas

3:12 Emperor Justinian Insists On A Condemnation

3:20 Justinian’s First Condemnation Of The Chapters (544-545)

3:41 Patriarch Menas Of Constantinople Defers To The Pope

4:39 Papal Primacy Is Shown At The Outset Of The Controversy

4:48 Patriarch Anatolius Of Constantinople Said Chalcedon Was Reserved To Pope Leo

5:19 Then Menas And Others Submit To Justinian

5:25 Emperor Justinian Acknowledges Papal Primacy

5:36 Emperor Justinian’s Code Of Law Supports The Papacy

7:02 Pope Vigilius Arrives In Constantinople (547)

7:08 Vigilius Issues His Iudicatum (548)

7:19 He Added A Clause That Preserved Respect For Chalcedon

7:43 Two Important Points About Papal Supremacy

8:24 The Galatians 1:8 Principle

9:04 St. Maximus On The Papacy

10:30 Vigilius Withdrew His Iudicatum And Plans For A Council With Justinian

10:40 Justinian Violates The Agreement & Publishes His 551 Edict

10:49 Under Pressure, Menas & Others Subscribe To The 551 Edict

11:04 Vigilius Excommunicates Menas & Others

11:12 Justinian Responds By Imprisoning Vigilius

11:36 Vigilius Assaulted At The Altar

12:01 Emperor Justinian Temporarily Backs Down

12:19 Patriarch Menas & Others Ask The Pope For Forgiveness

12:28 Menas’ Profession Of Faith Submitting Documents To Vigilius

13:07 Eastern ‘Orthodox’ Refuted On The Patriarch Asking For Forgiveness

13:33 Menas Asks Forgiveness For Communing With People Vigilius Condemned

13:54 The Eastern Bishops Profess That They Accept The Papal Decrees

14:12 Council Opens Without Vigilius

14:17 Evidence For Papal Primacy In Session 1 - Eutychius’ Profession

15:49 Vigilius Issues His First Constitutum On May 14, 553

16:03 The Council Condemns Pope Vigilius

16:36 An Ecumenical Council Did Not Condemn Vigilius

16:56 Nicaea II Says Ecumenical Councils Require The Pope’s Cooperation

18:16 Eastern ‘Orthodox’ Apologists Refuted On Nicaea II On Ecumenical Councils

20:33 Why Would They Even Condemn Vigilius?

20:43 Justinian Removed Those Who Did Not Comply

21:51 Constantinople II Cited The Galatians 1:8 Principle

22:59 In Session 5 They Profess Communion With Vigilius Despite His Exercise Of Universal Authority

24:18 The Acts Of Constantinople II Were Edited To Remove The Condemnations Of Vigilius

26:33 ‘Orthodox’ Apologists Argue That Sess. 8 Dogmatizes Consensus-Based Ecclesiology

28:24 Refuting Their Argument Concerning Session 8

33:39 Objections To Papal Infallibility

34:21 What Eastern ‘Orthodox’ Claim About The First Constitutum

36:12 Refuting ‘Orthodox’ Claims Regarding The First Constitutum On The First Chapter (Theodore)

37:19 No Error In Vigilius’ Solemn Decree About Theodore In The First Constitutum

39:51 The First Constitutum On The Second Chapter (The Writings Of Theodoret)

40:11 Jay & Another ‘Orthodox’ Misrepresent Vigilius’ First Constitutum

41:36 Vigilius’ Decree In The First Constitutum Concerning The Second Chapter

42:35 Vigilius’ First Constitutum On The Third Chapter (The Letter To Mari)

44:34 The First Constitutum’s Solemn Decree On The Letter To Mari Contains No Error Against The Faith

46:08 God’s Providence In Protecting Vigilius’ Solemn Decree

46:55 Vigilius’ Second Constitutum

49:40 Refuting ‘Orthodox’ On Vigilius Supposedly Submitting To The Council

50:07 The Second Letter To Eutychius

50:32 Vigilius’ Second Letter To Eutychius, Exercising Authority, Included In The Acts





