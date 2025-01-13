BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🔥Electric Tower First Spreading flames in Eaton Canyon area, Altadena - interview homeowner witnesses - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1259 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
278 views • 3 months ago

Electric Tower possible to blame First Spreading flames in Eaton Canyon area, Altadena - interview homeowner witnesses - part 2 

The Eaton Fire spread with alarming speed after it ignited in Altadena on the night of Jan. 7. 

A couple who captured video of flames early on in the Eaton Fire shares what they experience. Dana Williams reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2025. 

Cheryll Ku said she was driving home from work on the 210 Freeway when she saw the eerie glow in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. At about 6:28 p.m., the tower and power lines were entirely engulfed in smoke and flames, the Kus said. The Eaton Fire started at about 6:18 p.m. near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive, according to Cal Fire.

Security camera video shows the couple racing to evacuate.

Article about this video: 

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/california-wildfires/eaton-fire-video-altadena-evacuation/3602791/

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy