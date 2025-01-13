🔥Electric Tower First Spreading flames in Eaton Canyon area, Altadena - interview homeowner witnesses - part 2

Electric Tower possible to blame First Spreading flames in Eaton Canyon area, Altadena - interview homeowner witnesses - part 2

The Eaton Fire spread with alarming speed after it ignited in Altadena on the night of Jan. 7.

A couple who captured video of flames early on in the Eaton Fire shares what they experience. Dana Williams reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2025.

Cheryll Ku said she was driving home from work on the 210 Freeway when she saw the eerie glow in the foothills northeast of Los Angeles. At about 6:28 p.m., the tower and power lines were entirely engulfed in smoke and flames, the Kus said. The Eaton Fire started at about 6:18 p.m. near Altadena Drive and Midwick Drive, according to Cal Fire.

Security camera video shows the couple racing to evacuate.

