The Murky Aspects Of The ‘Disinformation’ Industry Exposed By Revolver’s Darren Beattie

Altho this is a month old, it puts together relevant details from Darren Beattie.

News and Commentary

"Basically, the security state would engage these clusters to conduct secret influence operations to meddle in NATO democracies..."

By Gregory Hoyt

May 30, 2022

Revolver’s Darren Beattie recently appeared on Newsmax to discuss the dark aspects surrounding the disinformation industry, delving into the murky nature of the whole concept and backroom dealings that make up the aspiring arbiters of truth.

Beattie mentioned how the now-ousted disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz served as some good laughter fodder in the lead up to her exit, but that the throne she was about to grace is far from gone and is certainly no laughing matter.

“Everyone knows about the comical Nina Jankowicz, the wizard rock sorceress who was recently fired from the now semi-defunct Disinformation Governance Board. And she was, you know, a welcome source of comic relief, but the infrastructure on top of which she sat remains in place and more dangerous than ever.”

According to Beattie, Jankowicz was in cahoots with a troubling outfit known as the Integrity Initiative, which was essentially an international web of journalists, various officials, and the ilk who’d foment propaganda campaigns in targeted “NATO democracies.”

“And so, the first piece we covered an organization that she was associated with called the Integrity Initiative. This was two years ago, one of the most explosive leaks in history really, the Edward Snowden-tier leak for the disinformation industry came out and exposed this organization which basically recruited journalists, think-tankers, and national security bureaucrats, in clusters within various European countries and the United States.

“And basically, the security state would engage these clusters to conduct secret influence operations to meddle in NATO democracies, including Spain, which we cover extensively in the story. And this organization was funded by NATO, US State Department, the UK Government and so forth.”

Beattie also brought up the recently outed “disinformation operative” Renee DiResta, who has been among the most vocal against Elon Musk acquiring Twitter for the purpose of fostering more free speech on the platform.

“In our follow up piece, we expose another disinformation operative called Renee DiResta, who has repeatedly written about ‘Oh, it’s such a terrible thing. God forbid Elon Musk should restore some semblance of free speech on Twitter. This is a national security threat, you know, tantamount to, you know, Hitler’s invasion of Poland,’ by the way that she was writing about it.

“But what really adds insult to the injury of her kind of midwit, halfhearted attempt to condemn Elon Musk is the fact that she herself worked for an organization called New Knowledge, which is one of the millions of these NGO kind of intel cutout groups that’s designed to expose/malign Russian influence and of course, harping on endlessly about the nothing burger, internet research agency troll farm that they blame, you know, the 2016 election on.”

Apparently, this New Knowledge outfit that DiResta participated in conducted their own brand of disinformation campaigns, which Beattie discussed in some detail.

“It turns out that this group, New Knowledge, participated in its own admitted false flag operation to meddle in the special Senate election to Alabama – remember the Roy Moore/Doug Jones thing? Well, this group, New Knowledge, actually set up fake Russian accounts so that they could falsely accuse the candidate that they didn’t like to be a beneficiary of a Russian influence operation.”

As Beattie puts it, these aspiring or self-proclaimed arbiters of truth have a panache for spinning their own narratives out of falsehoods, while working to censor ordinary people under the guise of shielding folks from disinformation.

“Not only are they using disinformation as a pretext to censor us, they’re using the pretext of these alleged Russian disinformation and influence campaigns to conduct their own. And this is the second major example that Revolver News has reported on of these professional disinformation commissars, who were engaged in far more than merely just censorship, which is enough, but they’re actually involved in top secret influence operations that are in many cases funded by NATO, the US government, and the UK Government. So very disturbing relations that gives us a little peek into the dark corners of what this disinformation industry apparatus really is.”