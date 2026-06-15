The MASSIVE fire earlier after the B-52 crash - huge black smoke plume engulfs California airbase - clip 2

MASSIVE fire after B-52 crash — huge black smoke plume engulfs California Edward Air Force airbase.

Adding:

B-52 crash at Edwards Air Force Base - home of the USAF main flight test center



⚠️The crash



➡️A US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress crashed at 11:20 a.m. local time on Monday at Edwards Air Force Base in California's Mojave Desert, almost immediately after takeoff - didn't even really clear the airfield area.



➡️The absence of any crew status information is a bad omen - it indicates next-of-kin notification is underway.



🔸Edwards AFB and mission type



Edwards AFB is the US Air Force's primary flight test facility, home to the Air Force Flight Test Center.



➡️Aircraft based there are engaged in test and evaluation missions — weapons integration, avionics trials, engine testing, systems verification — not operational training sorties. This was in all likelihood a test flight.



➡️As of January 2026, the first B-52 equipped with a new Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar has been undergoing ground and flight testing at Edwards. The aircraft lost today may have been that aircraft — the lead test platform for the B-52J modernisation programme.



🔸Crew and ejection systems



➡️The B-52H standard operational crew is five: aircraft commander, co-pilot, navigator, radar navigator, and electronic warfare officer (EWO).



➡️On test flights, additional personnel — flight test engineers, instrumentation specialists, observers — routinely bring the total to 6-8 crew members.



🚨The B-52H has ejection seats for all crew positions (see pic), but the two systems are fundamentally different:

➡️The pilots and Gunner & EW operator on the upper deck eject upward.

➡️The navigator and radar navigator on the lower deck eject downward — a system that requires a minimum safe altitude to function.



➡️A crash immediately after takeoff, before the aircraft has gained that altitude, renders downward ejection non-survivable.



➡️The upward ejection envelope for the pilots at very low altitude and unknown aircraft attitude is marginal at best.



⚠️What a B-52H is worth



The US Air Force's official depreciated book value for a B-52H airframe is approximately $84 million. That figure is accounting fiction. The production line closed in 1962 - no replacement can be ordered, manufactured, or sourced. Each airframe lost is permanently gone, the only potential replacement could be found at Airforce Boneyard - but those are very complicated and extremely expensive to bring back to life.



🔸The Air Force currently operates 76 B-52Hs — 75 after today.



⚠️ B-52J modernisation programme, which will rebuild each aircraft with new engines, new radar, new avionics and new communications systems, carries a combined price tag of $48.6 billion across the fleet — over $600 million per airframe in upgrade costs alone. Engine replacement accounts for approximately $200 million per aircraft: all eight of each plane's Pratt & Whitney TF33 turbofans are being replaced with Rolls-Royce F130 engines.



➡️The current $48.6 billion figure will certainly rise before the programme concludes - as is standard with any US MIC programme.



⚠️Accumulated lifetime programme spending per airframe — six decades of maintenance, modifications, systems upgrades and weapons integration prior to the current modernisation cycle — is estimated at approximately $1.5 billion per aircraft.



🔶The B-52J programme and future fleet strategy



➡️The US Air Force is retiring both the B-1 Lancer and the B-2 Spirit and transitioning to a two-bomber fleet:

the B-21 Raider, currently entering service, and the modernised B-52J.



➡️The strategic logic is a high-low pairing — B-21 as a penetrating stealth platform for contested environments, B-52 as long-range standoff weapons carrier with 70,000-lb payload capacity and an range of over 8,600 miles.



🔸The B-52J modernisation — new F130 engines, AESA radar, fully digital glass cockpit, Link 16 datalink and upgraded communications — is designed to keep the fleet operational into the 2060s. Some individual airframes, already over 60 years old, are projected to reach 100 years of continuous service.



🔴 @DDGeopolitics