WE MUST KILL THIS EVIL SHOWN HERE WORLDWIDE GATHER ON MASS AND ERADICATE!

THE MOST POWERFUL TRUTHS SHOWN TO OUR WORLD!

Momentum is building the enemy is exposed now worldwide no more talk... time to physically take this evil out on every level ... and they are shown here WHO is behind all the death and destruction... it's ALL FORMS OF ZIONISM!!!!





SHARE...SHARE...SHARE... SHARE RE UPLOAD SHARE THIS LINK EVERYWHERE WE MUST WAKE PEOPLE WORLDWIDE TO STOP THIS EVIL.





Christopher James every Thursday night @ 8pm EST join us for powerful live streams showing ...awakening and educating our world it is no longer not an option to sit on the sidelines we must gather on mass and ride out on every level and take this evil down no matter what it takes.... before they kill us all and turn our world into a real holocaust not like the LIE the Zionists fed world on 2nd world war... the gig is up!





Protect yourself and your families and friends prepare for massive chaos and get all the medication and supplies you need now you won't have time very soon or access.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and under attack so get it now in boxes suggest 10 bottles at at time or whatever you can afford to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





Below is the evidence links and PDF's they don't want world to see...

To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.

https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3





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