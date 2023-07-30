CAUGHT AGAIN! - More Fake Climate Data! - Temperature Data Manipulated To Push Climate HOAX!

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest faked climate data used in order to push the climate change hoax.

We've previously reported on the fact that weather data is being manipulated by measuring temperatures from ground level rather than 2 meters up which is the metric used basically everywhere in the world. Now the government has been caught measuring water temperatures in a largely enclosed bay where cold water doesn't easily flow. This makes it appear as though the temperatures are nearing 100F for a short period of time.

This lead to the media declaring "world record temperatures off the coast of Florida."

Meanwhile, no other temperature readers on buoys gave temperatures anywhere close to this one example.

This latest fakery comes just weeks after countless climatologists blew the whistle and claimed they've been forced against their will to claim temperatures have been climbing for 15 years when indeed they have not been.

The last hottest year on record was 1998.

Add in the climategate emails from years ago and it's pretty clear. This is a hoax and it's meant to force us into 15 Minute Cities with destructive climate restrictions.





