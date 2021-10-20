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Propaganda Matrix
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50 views • October 20, 2021
Are thinking of your own?
Do you hear the smal voice of God?
Did you know man is a spiritual beeing. Body, soul and spirit.
John 16:13
When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth, for he will not speak on his own authority, but whatever he hears he will speak, and he will declare to you the things that are to come.
John 8:32
And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
In Gematria
Society simulation = 255/216 (666)
Satan = 255
Do you hear the smal voice of God?
Did you know man is a spiritual beeing. Body, soul and spirit.
John 16:13
When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth, for he will not speak on his own authority, but whatever he hears he will speak, and he will declare to you the things that are to come.
John 8:32
And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
In Gematria
Society simulation = 255/216 (666)
Satan = 255
Keywords
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