Christian Father & Sons Sentenced To More Than 35 Years For Good Deeds

Mark Grenon and his three sons got a combined sentence of more than 35 years for preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ and giving away Chlorine Dioxide that was used to eliminate bad bacteria and parasites in the body, and people's bodies were beginning to heal as a result. Not only were they denied a trial by jury, but they have been railroaded with two of the young men receiving 91 more months than their father and brother for allegedly "contempt of court." Mark joins me in this episode from the federal prison in Miami to inform listeners about what went on and how they can help.

