© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient Cult of the Winged Serpent - ROBERT SEPEHR
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
121 views • June 16, 2021
Quetzalcoatl ("winged serpent" or "plumed serpent") is the Aztec or Nahuatl name for the Feathered-Serpent deity of ancient Mesoamerican culture from whom, according to myth, almost all Mesoamerican peoples claim descent.
To the Maya area he was approximately equivalent to Kukulkan, which also translates as "feathered serpent" in different Mayan languages. In Peru he was called Amaru.
William "Bill" Cooper was an American radio broadcaster, and author known for his 1991 book Behold a Pale Horse, in which he warned of multiple global agendas, some involving extraterrestrial life.
To the Maya area he was approximately equivalent to Kukulkan, which also translates as "feathered serpent" in different Mayan languages. In Peru he was called Amaru.
William "Bill" Cooper was an American radio broadcaster, and author known for his 1991 book Behold a Pale Horse, in which he warned of multiple global agendas, some involving extraterrestrial life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.