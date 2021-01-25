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Alan Watts: "the Real You"
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8 views • January 25, 2021
Who are you really? An amazing lecture given by Alan Watts a British philosopher, writer, and speaker.
Speech extract from "Does it do you, or do you do it" by Alan Watts, courtesy of alanwatts.org
Speech extract from "Does it do you, or do you do it" by Alan Watts, courtesy of alanwatts.org
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