The Four Horsemen, and Seven Seals, Explained, Part 5 of 9, "The Pale Horse," Timestamp: 10/28/2022

The first four horsemen of the Apocalypse represent the usurpation of of all God ordained government structures and the "falling away" from traditional government, which was based historically in the Judaeo-Christian tradition. This overturning of Christian based government with New World Order "governance" is what we are seeing in this "great reset."

The first three seals of Revelation 6 have been broken and the fourth is coming into manifestation. The sh-t has already hit the fan, and most people do not even know it. Use this knowledge to help your faith in Christ, the true Lord.

