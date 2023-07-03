The Israeli Army has Launched a Large-scale Operation in the city of Jenin, SYRIA

The Israeli army has launched a large-scale operation in the city of Jenin, according to an announcement by the IDF. The city is reported to be completely blocked off.
The stated objective of the operation is to eliminate local armed underground groups.
Significant forces of the Israeli army, including armored vehicles and bulldozers, have been deployed to the area to remove barricades.
It is known that ten Palestinians have been killed in the clashes.
The Israeli army has lost a drone, and at least one soldier has been injured.
