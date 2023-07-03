Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Israeli Army has Launched a Large-scale Operation in the city of Jenin, SYRIA
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
931 Subscribers
73 views
Published 16 hours ago

 The Israeli army has launched a large-scale operation in the city of Jenin, according to an announcement by the IDF. The city is reported to be completely blocked off.

The stated objective of the operation is to eliminate local armed underground groups.

Significant forces of the Israeli army, including armored vehicles and bulldozers, have been deployed to the area to remove barricades.

It is known that ten Palestinians have been killed in the clashes.

The Israeli army has lost a drone, and at least one soldier has been injured.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket