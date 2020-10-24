© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deep State Exposed: Diabolical Cabal's War on God & His People - Alex Newman
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • October 24, 2020
In this teaching on the "Deep State" offered by evangelist and journalist Alex Newman at Fairview Baptist Church, all of the various elements of the diabolical cabal were laid bare. From the bureaucracy and the "intelligence community" to the secret and semi-secret organizations such as Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg, Trilateral Commission, Skull and Bones, and the Council on Foreign Relations, Alex offers details and insight on each one. Patriot Pastor Paul Blair is the MC. In the end, Alex ties it all back to the Bible, arguing that at its core, this is a "spiritual war."
#DeepState #Bible #AlexNewman
Visit our website: https://libertysentinel.org
#DeepState #Bible #AlexNewman
Visit our website: https://libertysentinel.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.