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Murder In The Name Of COVID-19 & The Bill Gates Vaccine
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59 views • May 07, 2020
So far, there have been several nurses from New York City, as well as some in the UK, who have come out and said that hospitals are not treating people with the alleged COVID-19 disease, but rather are neglecting them, or in some cases simply murdering them through neglect or malpractice. This is all transpiring as it's being reported that the Department of Defense and DARPA are working with Bill Gates to produce a vaccine, which in times past, has not only not been effective, but downright dangerous.
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