© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
School Board BRIBING KIDS! Jab Prize Up To $100 in Ankeny, IA!
Follow
0
Share
Report
120 views • August 07, 2021
Disgusting! Ankeny School Board Member, Lori Lovstad, is offering $100 TAX PAYER DOLLARS to go toward the purcahase of balls, bats, rackets and other sporting equipment for the school.
The "reward" will be for each child that succumbs to the tyrannical pressure applied by Lovstad and her cohort bullies in Ankeny, and the "Mama Bears" of Iowa are NOT standing down!
https://rumble.com/vkt4cx-school-board-bribing-kids-jab-prize-up-to-100-in-ankeny-ia.html
www.StewPeters.tv | https://freedomoverfear.getccard.com/
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
The "reward" will be for each child that succumbs to the tyrannical pressure applied by Lovstad and her cohort bullies in Ankeny, and the "Mama Bears" of Iowa are NOT standing down!
https://rumble.com/vkt4cx-school-board-bribing-kids-jab-prize-up-to-100-in-ankeny-ia.html
www.StewPeters.tv | https://freedomoverfear.getccard.com/
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.