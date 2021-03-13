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Douglas J. Moo’s Rapture Chart
The Curragh
The Curragh
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80 views • March 13, 2021
Douglas J. Moo’s Rapture Chart
From Three Views of the Rapture (2010)
ISBN 978-0-310-27720-0
Bible quotations from the New International Version (2011)
Music by Natrix
wordwatchers.currah.us

Douglas Moo has compared Jesus’ teaching with Paul writing on the subject of the rapture of the church. In 2010, Moo published the following table, showing how Paul based his writing on Jesus’ teaching in the Gospel of Matthew.

Warning about deception
Jesus, Matthew 24:5
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 2:2

Lawlessness, delusion of the non-elect, signs and wonders
Jesus, Matthew 24:5, 11, 24
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 2:6-11

Apostasy
Jesus, Matthew 24:12
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 2:3

Disturbance in the temple
Jesus, Matthew 24:15
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 2:4

Tribulation preceding the end
Jesus, Matthew 24:21-22
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 1:6-10

Parousia [coming] of Christ on clouds at the time of trumpet blast with angelic accompaniment
Jesus, Matthew 24:30-31
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 2:8

Coming of Christ in power
Jesus, Matthew 24:30-31
Paul, 2 Thessalonians 1:6-10

Gathering of believers
Jesus, Matthew 24:31
Paul, Concerning the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered to him.
1 Thessalonians 4:14-16; 2 Thessalonians 2:1

Unexpected and uncertain
Jesus, Matthew 24:36, 42, 44, 50
Paul, 1 Thessalonians 5:1-4

Exhortation to watch
Jesus, Matthew [24:42;] 25:4
Paul, 1 Thessalonians 5:6-8
Keywords
rapturecharteschatology
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