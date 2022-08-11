FULL SHOW: Trump Calls Emergency Meeting At Mar-A-Lago With Republican Reps To Discuss How To Save The Country From Democrat Tyrants!

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The response to the tyrannical Democrat Party and FBI raid of Donald Trump’s house continues to expose the true evil agenda of the American left. Still though, conservatives are not satisfied with the lukewarm response from the Republican Party itself, in defense of America, justice and Donald Trump. We now wait to see who bites first on the radioactive development. The Founder of Gays Against Groomers, Jaimee Michell, joins to discuss why she started the group and it’s overall goal. As America enters its darkest hour, reinforcements are arriving. Such as Taylor McCray who is starting an initiative to make sure only America First Republicans are getting elected from now on. Owen Shroyer also covers the latest developments with the IRS power grab.