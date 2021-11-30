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The Trueman Show #51 Catherine Austin Fitts
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256 views • November 30, 2021
Excellent interview mirrored from: https://youtu.be/bWYgkrjRruk
The Trueman Show #51 Catherine Austin Fitts
DISCLAIMER: ALL PODCASTS WILL BE SUBTITELD REALLY SOON. SOME LOVELY PEOPLE ARE WORKING ON THAT. ALSO MY WEBSITE WILL BE TRANSLATED TOO, SO ALSO THE NON DUTCHIES CAN FIND THEIR WAY ON MY WEBSITE. WANT TO HELP? PLEASE SEND AN E-MAIL TO [email protected]
FOR ENGLISH BELOW
Bezoek www.jornluka.com. Alle content die ik maak is gratis. Als je het tof vindt wat ik maak, doneer dan zodat we steeds meer en betere content kunnen maken. Wil je iets anders bijdragen? Ook dat kan. Mail me dan: [email protected]. Dank jullie wel voor jullie steun. Jullie maken The Trueman Show en onze tours mogelijk!
Voor de 51ste aflevering zijn we (wederom) afgereisd naar Friesland. We zijn namelijk uitgenodigd door de Amerikaanse Catherine Austin Fitts die tijdelijk woonachtig is in het prachtige Friesland.
Catherine is lang beleggingsmakelaar geweest. Ze heeft in de regering van George H.W. Bush gewerkt als “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. Daarnaast runt ze al een behoorlijke tijd het platform The Solari Report.
We spraken over Catherine haar tijd onder de “Bush administration” waar ze begon te zien hoe corrupt de politiek en het systeem is. Over de periodes van bedreigingen richting haar en haar familie. Het monetaire systeem en hoe het ingericht is. Wie trekken er aan de touwtjes achter het wereldtoneel? Wat staat ons te wachten de komende tijd? Wat kun je nou zelf doen? En nog veel meer.
Vond je het tof? Abonneer je dan op mijn kanaal en like de video en deel hem met je vrienden en op social media. Samen laten we het echte geluid groeien!
#JORNLUKA #CATHERINEAUSTINFITTS #BUSH #TRUEMANSHOW #PODCAST #GESPREK #TALK #INTERVIEW #POLITIEK #BANKEN #MONETAIR #GELD #CORRUPTIE #MRGLOBAL #SPACE #CRASH #MACHT #NWO
I produce all content for free. If you take to heart what I make, then please donate, so we may continuously produce more and better content. Would you like to make another contribution? That’s also possible. Please e-mail me at: [email protected]. Thanks for all of your support. You make The Trueman Show and our tours possible!
For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.
For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.
We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.
Were you taken by what you just saw? Then please, subscribe to my channel and like the video, and share it with friends and on social media. Together, we make our true voices heard!
The Trueman Show #51 Catherine Austin Fitts
DISCLAIMER: ALL PODCASTS WILL BE SUBTITELD REALLY SOON. SOME LOVELY PEOPLE ARE WORKING ON THAT. ALSO MY WEBSITE WILL BE TRANSLATED TOO, SO ALSO THE NON DUTCHIES CAN FIND THEIR WAY ON MY WEBSITE. WANT TO HELP? PLEASE SEND AN E-MAIL TO [email protected]
FOR ENGLISH BELOW
Bezoek www.jornluka.com. Alle content die ik maak is gratis. Als je het tof vindt wat ik maak, doneer dan zodat we steeds meer en betere content kunnen maken. Wil je iets anders bijdragen? Ook dat kan. Mail me dan: [email protected]. Dank jullie wel voor jullie steun. Jullie maken The Trueman Show en onze tours mogelijk!
Voor de 51ste aflevering zijn we (wederom) afgereisd naar Friesland. We zijn namelijk uitgenodigd door de Amerikaanse Catherine Austin Fitts die tijdelijk woonachtig is in het prachtige Friesland.
Catherine is lang beleggingsmakelaar geweest. Ze heeft in de regering van George H.W. Bush gewerkt als “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. Daarnaast runt ze al een behoorlijke tijd het platform The Solari Report.
We spraken over Catherine haar tijd onder de “Bush administration” waar ze begon te zien hoe corrupt de politiek en het systeem is. Over de periodes van bedreigingen richting haar en haar familie. Het monetaire systeem en hoe het ingericht is. Wie trekken er aan de touwtjes achter het wereldtoneel? Wat staat ons te wachten de komende tijd? Wat kun je nou zelf doen? En nog veel meer.
Vond je het tof? Abonneer je dan op mijn kanaal en like de video en deel hem met je vrienden en op social media. Samen laten we het echte geluid groeien!
#JORNLUKA #CATHERINEAUSTINFITTS #BUSH #TRUEMANSHOW #PODCAST #GESPREK #TALK #INTERVIEW #POLITIEK #BANKEN #MONETAIR #GELD #CORRUPTIE #MRGLOBAL #SPACE #CRASH #MACHT #NWO
I produce all content for free. If you take to heart what I make, then please donate, so we may continuously produce more and better content. Would you like to make another contribution? That’s also possible. Please e-mail me at: [email protected]. Thanks for all of your support. You make The Trueman Show and our tours possible!
For the 51st episode, we travelled to Friesland (again). Because we were invited by the American Catherine Austin Fitts, who temporarily resides in beautiful Friesland.
For many years, Catherine worked as an investment broker. During the government of George H.W. Bush, she worked as “Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing”. In addition, she has been running the platform The Solari Report for quite some time now.
We spoke to Catherine about her time in the Bush administration, when she started to see the corruption in politics and within the system. And about the periods of threats, she and her family faced. The monetary system and how it has been designed. Who is pulling the strings at the world stage? What is in store for us, in the near future? What actions can you take, personally? And much much more.
Were you taken by what you just saw? Then please, subscribe to my channel and like the video, and share it with friends and on social media. Together, we make our true voices heard!
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